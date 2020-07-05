'More skilled manpower needed to maximize dev efforts'



State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid has said that we need skilled manpower to cope with the global competitive scenario. He came up with the remarks while addressing through video conference on Saturday from his residence the concluding ceremony of a basic training course organized by Bangladesh Power Management Institute (BPMI) for recently appointed 32 assistant engineers of Dhaka Electricity Supply Company (DESCO).







Nasrul Hamid said, "We need skilled human resource and well-trained officers with humanitarian quality for turning Bangladesh into a developed country by 2041. Prepare yourself as officers of a developed country by keeping your morality strong."







The state minister said Bangladesh has achieved an unprecedented success in the power sector, and the government has established BPMI for creating more skilled manpower."We want to build the BPMI as an international standard training institute. Our distribution, transmission and manufacturing companies have gained much more capacity. Engineers also need to increase their capabilities," he said.







