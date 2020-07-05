Covid-19 kills 52 Pak army soldiers stationed in POK



Over 52 soldiers of the Pakistan army deployed in the Pakistan occupied Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan area have so far died because of Covid-19 and more than 800 continue to be under treatment.





As per the information available, Pakistan army deployed in Pakistan occupied Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan area has reported a total of 2535 positive cases whereas 827 are still active. Reports suggest that there have been protests within the Pakistan army as the soldiers are complaining of inadequate medical facilities within the units to contain the spread of the disease.







The soldiers say that while the officers are given best available facilities the soldiers tested positive are left at the mercy of God.The Pakistan army has been hiding the data of the number of Covid-19 positive cases in the army, but with every passing day the number has been increasing drastically.





The residents of Pakistan occupied Kashmir have also been protesting against the Pakistan army as they allege that Pakistan army was shifting all the Covid-19 positive cases to the Pakistan occupied Kashmir. Recently the Director General of Jammu and Kashmir police Dilbag Singh had said that Pakistan was attempting to send across the terrorists who were infected with the corona virus.

