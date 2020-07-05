Indian man wears $3,870 gold mask



Different kinds of colorful facemasks have become a part of fashion across the globe amid the coronavirus pandemic, but a man in India has taken the measures to prevent infection to the next level by wearing a mask made of gold.Shankar Kurhade, 48, of Pune, claims his gold mask weighs 50 grams and costs around $3,870, according to Reuters.







A resident of Pimpri-Chinchwad, Kurhade said the mask is thin with minute holes for breathing.His action obviously reminds all of the fact that life is precious. Kurhade, however, is not sure whether the mask will be effective, according to local media reports.







Videos and photos of Kurhade that went viral on social media showed the man's affection to gold as he wears a load of golden ornaments, including a thick chain around his neck, a huge bracelet, and big rings. India on Saturday reported its highest daily spike of 22,771 new coronavirus cases taking the country's COVID-19 tally to 648,315. The death toll rose to 18,655 with 442 new fatalities.

