'We have to retain the image built up during COVID-19 pandemic'



Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Benazir Ahmed has called upon the members of Bangladesh Police to retain the image built up during the COVID-19 pandemic.





He came up with the call at the "Monthly Special Crime and the Law and Order Evaluation Meeting" organized by Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) at Rajarbagh Police Lines Auditorium in the city on Saturday.





IGP Benazir Ahmed said, "Corona will go one day. But we have to retain the image built up during the COVID-19 pandemic. Police haven't got such honor after the Liberation War, with the force has earned in last three months. Those who criticize police, now talk in favor of the force."





Reiterating his voice against all sorts of illegal transfer and posting in the forces, Benazir Ahmed said that the transfer as well as posting of officers and police personnel will be done in a systemic way.





"No lobbying for transfer or posting will be accepted . . . Everything will be carried out in a systemic way and the lobby culture must be removed from the police force," he told.The IGP said the police, in the meantime, came out from the traditional trend of transfer system and a new dimension has already been infused to this end.





He called upon the police officers to be more efficient, alert and prompt to provide desired service to the people at the earliest.DMP Commissioner Md Shafiqul Islam presided over the meeting. Senior police officials, officer-in-charges (OCs) of all DMP police stations were present in the meeting.









