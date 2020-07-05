By polls to Bogura-1, Jashore-6 on July 14



The Election Commission (EC) has decided to hold by-polls to the Bogura-1 and the Jashore-6 constituency on July 14. EC Secretary Md Alamgir disclosed the matter while talking to journalists after holding a meeting of the commission, reports BSS.





Noting that there is no need for submitting nomination papers afresh, he said the election process will be started from where it was postponed.







The by polls to the two constituencies were fixed for March 29, 2020, but those were postponed due to the outbreak of the corona in the country. However, the EC has decided to hold the polls on July 14 due to the constitutional obligation as the EC is bound to hold the by-polls within 180 days after any constituency falls vacant, EC sources said.





Joint Secretary at the EC Secretariat ASM Asaduzzaman said that there is no need of declaring election schedule afresh as the elections were postponed. The voting will be held following the previous schedule, he added.The Bogura-1 and Jashore-6 constituencies fell vacant following the deaths of ruling party lawmakers Abdul Mannan and Ismat Ara Sadique respectively.





