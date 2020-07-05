Jasod protests closure of jute mills



Jatiya Samjtantrik Dal (Jasod) has protested the closure of 25 state-owned jute mills and decision of operating the mills under the Public Private Partnership (PPP).





In a statement issued on Saturday, Jasod President Hasanul Haque Inu and General Secretary Shirin Akhter urged the government to revert the decision. They said, "5 thousand crore taka has been allocated for the purpose of closing 25 jute mills.







But it is possible to run the mills in a profitable manner by investing only 1,250 crore taka and paying Tk 25,000 to 25,000 workers after modernizing the jute mills." When the genome sequencing of jute has been discovered and efforts are going on to revive the industry, the decision of closing jute mills is suicidal, the leaders said.





