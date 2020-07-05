BNP for cancellation of Covid-19 test fee



BNP has demanded immediate cancellation of coronavirus test fee fixed by the government.Party's senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi came up with the demand while addressing a virtual press conference from BNP's Nayapaltan central office in the city on Saturday.





Rizvi said, "It is the responsibility of the state to conduct free coronavirus tests on its own initiative in public interest." He called upon the government to immediately take steps for conducting free corona testa canceling the recently fixed fee."The government has adopted the role of blood sucking like vampire by fixing Tk 200 as corona test fee. It's now become clear that the government has taken the step to discourage people from undergoing tested," he said.





On Monday last, the government fixed the coronavirus test fee in an effort to avoid unnecessary tests of Covid-19.According to it, anyone who wants to conduct a test from government hospitals or Covid-19 dedicated booths have to pay Tk 200 while Tk 500 if samples collected from the home of a patient suspected to be infected with the virus.





