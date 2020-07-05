Pay wages to workers before Eid



Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has urged the owners of RMG factories to pay pay salaries and allowances to the workers before the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha.





He also called upon the two organizations of garment and knitwear manufacturers - BGMEA and BKMEA - to declare Eid holidays for workers in phases to check the spread of the deadly coronavirus. Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, came up with the call while addressing an online press briefing from his official residence in the city on Saturday.





"I believe the (factory) owners will again set an instance of compassion like in the past by paying salaries and allowances to their workers before the Eid," he said.







