Modi extends wishes to Trump as US celebrates its Independence Day



Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated President Donald Trump and the people of USA on the occasion of their 244th Independence Day. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi highlighted that as 'world's largest democracies,' India and the USA cherish 'freedom and human enterprise' which the Independence Day celebrates.





Fourth of July is celebrated as the Independence Day across America as on this date in 1776, the Continental Congress declared that the thirteen American colonies were no longer subordinate to the British.







The Congress had voted to declare independence two days earlier, on July 2, but it was not declared until July 4. A federal holiday in the states, fourth of July is celebrated across the USA with fireworks, parades, carnivals and fairs.





President Donald Trump is going big for what he is promising will be a 'special evening' in the nation's capital on the day of independence. Trump is set to hold his 'Salute for America' celebration Saturday with a speech from the White House South Lawn that he says will celebrate American heritage, a military flyover over Washington, and an enormous fireworks display that is expected to draw thousands to the National Mall.





The celebration comes one day after Trump kicked off the holiday weekend by travelling to Mt Rushmore for a fireworks display near the iconic mountain carvings George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln and Theodore Roosevelt.





The president delivered a fiery speech in which he accused protesters who have pushed for racial justice of engaging in a "merciless campaign to wipe out our history."





