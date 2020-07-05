C'wealth urged to be common voice in post COVID-19 recovery



Bangladesh has called upon Commonwealth leaders to become collective and common voice of most vulnerable countries as well as nations with special needs during the post-COVID global socio-economic recovery initiatives.





The urge was made when Bangladesh High Commissioner Saida Muna Tasneem as a representative of Bangladesh Prime Minister attending a virtual Commonwealth Leaders meeting on the COVID-19 crisis earlier this week, a press release of Bangladesh mission in London said on Saturday, reports BSS.





During the meeting Bangladesh envoy also called for assurances that LDCs meeting the graduation thresholds would continue to receive all flexibilities including sustained GSP facilities. Tasneem also highlighted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's six priorities of global action to combat Covid-19 those were placed at the World Economic Forum's Covid Response Dialogue.





"Under the prudent and visionary leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is delivering public health services and humanitarian emergency aide to our people's door step, utilizing 'GovTech' and 'DevTech' under her 'Digital Bangladesh' vision," she said.







Presidents, Prime Ministers and Foreign Ministers of 30 Commonwealth member countries including Nigeria, Kenya, Belize, Bahamas, Uganda, Tanzania, Guyana, and the Gambia attended the meeting.





Tasneem briefed the Commonwealth leaders about Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's post-COVID innovative digitalization initiatives in public services including 333-digital helpline for emergency health support and Muktopaath, an internationally award-winning open e-Learning program for training doctors.





She also informed about various other Bangladesh government's services amid pandemic like 'Food for Nation App' to ensure emergency supply chains, 'Ek Shop App' for connecting farmers with consumers, '2-minute' online bank account from home, digital wallets for payments of wages and Bangladesh Post Office's digital financial transaction "Nagad".





Commonwealth leaders appreciated Bangladesh Prime Minister's $11.50 billion financial and social safety-net support packages for the most vulnerable segments of the society including the RMG and daily workers and her 'GovTech' and 'DevTech' initiatives.





The Commonwealth Secretary-General acknowledged Bangladesh's early warning system and disaster preparedness including quick evacuation of 2.5 million people from the coastal area during Cyclone Amphan, the release added.





