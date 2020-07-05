'Dil Bechara' actress Sanjana says Goodbye to acting!



SanjanaSanghi plays the heroine of the last film of the late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, 'DilBechara'. Recently, it has been reported that the actress is also saying "goodbye" from acting.







So, the question arising "Besides, Sushant - is 'DilBechara' the last picture of Sanjana?" All these have been hinted from the last post of the actress.Mumbai police interrogated Sanjana for about 9 hours on Tuesday in the case of Sushant's suicide.







She then left Mumbai and moved to her hometown Delhi on Wednesday. Sanjana has hinted at saying goodbye to Bollywood by posting a photo at Mumbai airport. In that post, Sanjana writes, "Khuda Hafiz, Mumbai. Met you after four months.





Now I am returning to Delhi. This time, the streets of Mumbai looked unusually quiet and empty. Maybe it is because of the sadness in my heart that I felt so, or maybe you are upset too." She said goodbye to the city, hoping to meet soon or not as she wrote, "See you soon, or maybe not!"

