Dwayne dethrones Kylie to become highest-paid star on Instagram



Makeup mogul Kylie Jenner has lost her number one spot to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in Instagram.This is the first time that the Kardashian-Jenner lost her spot after being steady No. 1 for two years straight.







Kylie Jenner fell to No. 2 in the rankings, with average estimated earnings per post of $986,000 according to reports by Yahoo.Dwayne Johnson has earned the No. 1 spot on Hopper HQ's fourth annual Instagram Rich List and the actor has more than $1 million per post.





According to Hopper, Johnson's estimated price per Instagram post has grown 15% since last year, when he averaged $882,000 and was ranked No. 6 on the list.According to Hopper, Jenner's cost per post fell 22% after controversy surrounding her billionaire status. The Kylie Cosmetics mogul was previously an Adidas ambassador but no longer works with the Three Stripes.





Meanwhile, Jenner's older sister, Kim Kardashian, nabbed the No. 4 spot on the list for the third straight year, with estimated earnings per post of $858,000.Other celebs to make the list included Ariana Grande, Instagram's most followed woman, who makes $853,000 per post, as well as Puma ambassador Selena Gomez.







Leave Your Comments