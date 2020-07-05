

Actress Huma S Qureshi is well aware of the fact that even though Maharashtra government has given permission to resume shoots for all formats, it will still take time for things to normalize. "I genuinely feel we all have to support each other," she said.





On how different a scenario it is likely going to be when film shoots go on floor, and if as an actor she's willing to take pay cuts, she added, "I feel our industry will take a little longer. Right now, there are far more important things like health care, basic necessities that matter to people. I don't think it's the time to be selfish or think about you, but in the larger interest of what's going on.







Everybody will have to change." The 33-year-old also believes that films offer hope to people, especially in such testing times, and hence it's time we all work towards a common goal of bringing it back on track. "Films in a way are an escape for people, one where we cheer people up through our work.







People come to watch our films when they're feeling low, and need some inspiration, which is also why I feel our industry should get back on its feet soon. Films have a way of inspiring people. The Government is already figuring out ways how this can happen in a safe manner. Everyone is thinking in the right direction, as the heart is in the right direction," Huma said.









---Agencies

