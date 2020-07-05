Shakib may face jail time

Filmstar and Producer Shakib Khan is going to face jail time for violating copyright law - using parts of Dilruba Khan's song 'Pagol Mon' in the film 'Password' produced by Shakib and using it commercially on mobile phone internet packages without permission.





The Bangladesh Copyright Office has given the copyright certificate to the late lyricist Ahmed Kaiser, composer Ashraf Udash and singer Dilruba Khan as the proprietors of the song.





Zafar Raja Chowdhury, registrar of the Copyright Office, told the media that it would be a violation under Section 71 of the Copyright Act if Shakib Khan used the 'pick line' and lyrics of the song 'Pagol Mon' in his 'Password' film without the permission of the certified owners.





"If the allegation is proved, Section 82 of the Copyright Act provides for imprisonment of six months to two years and a fine of Tk 50,000 to Tk 400,000," he added.





Meanwhile, Shakib Khan claimed that he took "verbal permission" from Dilruba Khan before recording the song. However, Dilruba told that "she did not give any permission". The composer of the song Ashraf Udash also said the same thing.





In order to use any registered song as copyright, there must be a written agreement signed by the owner, says the Copyright Office, adding, "There is no legal basis for a verbal permission."





About this, Shakib told the media that he talked to Dilruba Khan on the phone during the shooting of 'Password'. Another producer Iqbal, director MalekAfsary and screenwriter Abdullah ZahirBabu were present.





"They are witnesses, I have taken permission from Dilruba Khan for the fusion of the song 'Pagol Mon'. She became happy too, even blessed me. I don't understand why she is now refusing after so many months. What's her purpose? She is a senior artist of the country and is now trying to blackmail by lying," he said.





"If Dilruba Khan does not give permission, why should I take only two lines of that song?" Shakib Khan questioned, saying "she was happy to know that I was using two lines of the song. She even said the listeners will be interested in the new song. Now a large-scale artist like her is cheating with the help of lies."





