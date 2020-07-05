Amaan's 2 dramas 'Grihojuddho', 'Home Quarantine'



Actor and model Amaan Reza is a popular face of the country's showbiz arena. He has been acting in the big screen for last 10 years. Occasionally he acts in the drama too. Recently, the versatile actor stood before camera for the shooting two new dramas named 'Grihojuddho' and 'Home Quarantine'.







Actress ManoshiProkrity will be seen opposite Amaan Reza in 'Grihojuddho' while RimiKarim have paired up with the actor in 'Home Quarantine'. Written by Ruhul Amin Pothik, KaziSohag is the director of the two dramas. The dramas will be aired on Nagorik TV soon, said Amaan Reza.





Amaan Reza is a well-known model and actor of the country. He has proved his mettle in the big screen. His notable films are -'Ranga Mon', 'Kaktarua', 'Murder II', 'Shotorupe Shotobar' and 'Teg', 'Probashir Prem', 'Shongram', 'Jaan, Vabir Ador', 'The Story of Samara', 'Shesh Bella', 'Aleya', 'Gorum Cha', 'Jhora Palak', 'Nayok', 'Gontobbo', 'Sultan - The Savior' which was a joint venture film between Bangladesh and India and 'Gohiner Gaan'.







He also appeared in many popular television commercials including Jaflong Tea, Samsung Smart TV, Ispi Drinks, Igloo Ice Cream, Singer fridge, Electra AC, PioDudh (Hindi Tvc) and Glory Dell credit card (UK English).The actor has worked with many famous TVC makers like- Amitabh Reza Chowdhury, Adnan Al Rajeev, HasanMorshed, SabrinAirin, Abdullah Al Saud and others.



Leave Your Comments