'No comments' on Mithila



Actress AshnaHabibBhabna expressed anger over the bad comments on her social media account and told "to unfollow" her. Now Rafiath Rashid Mithila has turned off the comment option on Instagram.







The actress has been the victim of a lot of bad comments on the social site sharing photos and videos. As a result, others will not be able to comment on Mithila's post from now on.







Mithila shares photos of the moment or personal life on social media, especially on Instagram. But people have been constantly mocking her, making bad comments on her posts and photos. Not only Mithila, but most of the Bangladeshi actresses have such a bitter experience.







Last week, the issue was also criticized on social media. Many people reported that they were victims of bad trolls even though they had turned off the comment section in particular. Still, it's a little bit of a relief to keep this option off. So from now on, there's no chance of commenting on Mithila's post on Instagram.

