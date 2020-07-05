Want to win against India: Saad Uddin

Bangladesh midfielder Saad Uddin. -BFF



The upcoming join Joint Qualifiers round two for FIFA World Cup 2022 and AFC Asian Cup 2023 is scheduled to be held in October and November. According to the new schedule proposed by AFC, Bangladesh will host Afghanistan India and Oman on October 8, November 12 and 17 respectively while meeting Asian champions Qatar in their lone away match on October 13.





Bangladesh is eyeing on positive results. About their next plans, midfielder Saad Uddin said, "All those home matches are important for us; the India match will be more exciting. We'll take good preparation ahead of that match. We'll try to win and I'll try to score again. We want to secure three points against India."





Bangladesh played out 1-1 draw with India point in their third group match of the joint qualifiers at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati in Kolkata in October last year. Saad Uddin netted in the 42 minutes while Indian centre-back Adil Khan levelled the margin in the 89th minute.





"We had a good squad against India in our last match, both sides had their best squads. If we get the same squad and continue our performances, we can defeat India. It will be a hard match, but we will try to take home advantage," he added.

Leave Your Comments