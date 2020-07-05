Accolades continue pouring on Shakib for his feat

A file photo of Shakib Al Hasan



Accolades continued pouring on the Bangladesh's ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan for his achievement, report BSS.The premier all-rounder of the country has recently been selected as the second most valuable or best cricketer of the 21st century in ODI's and also ranked sixth in Tests, according to the new issue of Wisden Monthly cricket.





Wisden Monthly selected the 'Most Valuable Players' or MVP in a joint study with cricket statistics organisation Cricviz. Based exclusively on CricViz's market-leading analytics, each player in world cricket has been awarded an 'MVP rating' using a statistical model to rank their 'match impact' compared to their peers.





Former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff has been named the MVP in ODIs while Muttiah Muralithran achieved the top status in Test cricket. Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan is named MVP in T20 cricket.





Shakib, who currently is serving a ban imposed by ICC, however didn't get a place in the top 20 in T20 cricket but that couldn't take the gloss off what he achieved. His achievement earned huge plaudits from the cricket fraternity and outside of the cricket also.





Deputy leader of the main opposition party in the parliament GM Quader congratulated him on his achievement, saying the all-rounder again enhanced the reputation of the country.





"Shakib Al Hasan, the pride of us again enhanced the reputation of Bangladesh in world, by being selected as one of the best cricketers of the 21st century according to the Wisden Monthly Cricket," he said in a congratulatory message.





"His achievement will influence the youngsters to crave their own niche in the cricketing world," he added. State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russell also congratulated Shakib Al Hasan for his new feat.





"His achievement is great news for us when we are struggling to deal with the COVID-19. Shakib's feat bolstered Bangladesh's position in world cricket once again," the state minister said."I congratulate him on his tremendous feat. Hopefully he will come back to the ground with a bang and enthrall us like he did in the past."





Leave Your Comments