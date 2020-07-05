Mashrafe again tests positive for coronavirus

Mashrafe Bin Mortaza



Bangladesh former skipper Mashrafe Bin Mortaza has been tested positive for coronavirus for the second consecutive time, report BSS.





After being positive for the first time on June 19, Mashrafe gave his sample to test again on last Tuesday but the new result also showed positive.







However Mashrafe said, despite being tested for positive again, he doesn't have any health complication."I came to know about being tested positive again on last Wednesday," Mashrafe told the reporters on Saturday.





"But I have no health complication as of now. In fact I had no health complication since being tested positive for the first time. I have no fever, cough, pain in body, respiratory problem or others. By the grace of Allah, I am fine," he added.





Mashrafe however has been taking treatment from home.Earlier cricketer Nazmul Islam Apu and former opener Nafees Iqbal along with their family members recovered from the coronavirus after undergoing second test.

