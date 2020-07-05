Five more die with fever, cold-related problems in Cumilla





Five people, including a woman, died with fever and cold-related problems at Cumilla Medical College Hospital in the last 24 hours until Sunday morning.





The deceased are- Noorjahan, 80 and Nuruzzaman, 88 of Burichang upazila, Abdul Halim, 68, of Nangolkot upazila, Tipu Sultan, 46 of Sahrasti upazila, Mosharraf Hossain, 53 of Brahmanpara.





Dr Sajeda Khatun, director of CMCH, said the five people were undergoing treatment at the hospital’s intensive care unit (ICU) and Corona Unit.





So far 121 people have died at Cumila Medical College Hospital’s corona unit.





Among them, 62 died of coronavirus while 59 with symptoms of the viral infection.





According to the District Civil Surgeon Office, 3,864 people have been infected with Covid-19 in the district and 1,646 of them made full recovery.





Bangladesh on Saturday reported 3,288 new coronavirus cases and 42 deaths in the last 24 hours until the morning.





The health authorities have so far reported 159,679 coronavirus cases and 1,997 deaths.





Earlier on Friday, Bangladesh ranked 8th globally, with 26,598 new Covid-19 cases in the last seven days, according to World Health Organization (WHO).

