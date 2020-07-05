Covid-19 death toll in Bangladesh crosses 2000 –mark , new cases





The death toll from Covid-19 in Bangladesh has reached 2,052 with the death of 55 more patients in a span of 24 hours.

Besides, the health authorities detected 2,738 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours after testing 13988 samples , raising the total number of confirmed cases to 162,417.





Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Dr Nasima Sultana came up with the disclosure at its daily health bulletin on Sunday.

Besides, 1,904 patients made recovery during the same period, she said.

Bangladesh reported its first cases on March 8.

The number of cases has spiked in recent weeks.

Global situation

The global Covid-19 confirmed cases reached 11,239,378 on Sunday morning while deaths from the disease topped 530,110, according to the Centre for System Science and Engineering of the Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

According to JHU data, Brazil has come up to the second position after the US with 1,577,004 cases and 64,265 deaths as of Sunday.

Meanwhile, Russia has counted the third highest Covid-19 cases- 673,564 till date while India come down to the fourth position after Russia with 648,315 Covid-19 cases. The country has so far reported 18,655 deaths.

Among the countries, the US has been the worst-hit with the highest recorded deaths of 129,973 patients and about 2,838,678 confirmed cases.

In the US, New York State alone counted 32,157 deaths till date.

Millions of people came out of home after over three months in England as lockdown restrictions were eased. Several other European countries have done so.

Coronavirus cases were first reported in China in December last year.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11.

