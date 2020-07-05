Light to moderate rain likely

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) on Sunday morning forecast light to moderate rain and thundershowers in most places over the country in the next 24 hours.





“Light to moderate rain, thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places over Rangpur, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions,” said a Met office bulletin.





It forecast rain for many places over Dhaka, Mymensingh and Rajshahi divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at isolated places over the country.





About the synoptic situation, it said that the axis of monsoon trough runs through Rajsthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal and then northeastwards to Assam across the central part of Bangladesh. One of its associated troughs extends up to North Bay.





"Monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and moderate over North Bay,” it said.





Day and night temperatures may fall slightly over the country, it added.





In the 72- hour forecast, the Met Office predicted that rainfall activity is likely to increase over the southern part of Bangladesh.





The sunset today is at 6:50pm in the capital while sunrise on Monday morning at 5:16am.

