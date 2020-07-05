DCs, UNOs asked to provide humanitarian aid to returnee workers









Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment has directed the district and upazila administration to provide humanitarian aid and ensure social safety of the returnee migrant workers.

Deputy Commissioners and Upazila Nirbahi Officers were directed to ensure these facilities to the returnees and their families, said a handout from the Ministry on Sunday.

Earlier on April 26, a meeting presided over by Expatriates' Welfare Minister Imran Ahmed, recommended ensuring social safety net for the returnees and their families during the ongoing pandemic.

A notice was published in this regard and later on July 1, all the UNOs and DCs were directed to provide humanitarian aid to the distressed returnees and their families.





Meanwhile, the returnees and their families were advised to contact the district office the Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training (BMET) for receiving humanitarian aid.

If anyone cannot reach local BMET, returnees have been asked to contact District Technical Training Centre.

The detail information in this regard will be available on the Ministry’s website www.probashi.gov.bd and BMET website- www.bmet.gov.bd.

Earlier on April 15, the government said that loans for returnee migrant workers would be arranged to enable them pursue viable income activities, particularly in the agriculture sector.





