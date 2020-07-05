220 tested positive for COVID-19 in Ctg









A total of 220 people were detected positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours after testing 1050 samples at five COVID-19 laboratories in Chattogram district.





Among the newly detected patients, 162 are from Chattogram city and 58 from different upazilas of the district, hospital sources said.





The total number of infected patients now stands at 9,889 in Chattogram district, Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi, civil surgeon of Chattogram, told BSS today.





With today’s two deaths, the number of coronavirus (COVID-19) death in Chattogram reached 199, he added.





A total of 1225 persons were released from the hospital after recovery from COVID-19 infection till today, he added.





Dr Rabbi said 14 new COVID-19 patients were diagnosed with the coronavirus at BITID, Chattogram after testing 141 samples in the last 24 hours.





Meanwhile, 93 more new COVID-19 patients were tested corona positive at Chattogram Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) after testing 448 samples during the same period.





“Besides, 20 new COVID-19 patients were identified at CVASU, Chattogram after testing 203 samples,” the civil surgeon said, adding that 10 more new COVID-19 patients were identified at Chattogram University after testing 51 samples in the last 24 hours.





On the other hand, 83 patients were diagnosed with the disease at Private Chevron Lab, Chattogram after testing 204 samples during the period.





Besides, no resident of Lohagara upazila was identified as COVID-19 positive after testing three samples at Cox’s Bazar Medical College Hospital in the last 24 hours.





