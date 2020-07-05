Physician dies of Covid-19 in Benapole









A physician died from coronavirus at a hospital in the capital on Saturday night.

The deceased was identified as Dr Amjad Hossain, 60, deputy assistant medical officer (retd) and owner of Rajani Clinic in Benapole.

Jashore Civil Surgeon Dr Mohammad Shaheen said Dr Amjad Hossain died at the ICU of Regent Hospital in Dhaka’s Mirpur on Saturday night.

Dr Amjad, a resident of Benapole Bhaberber area, left behind wife, one son, a daughter and a host of relatives to mourn his death.

He was buried at his village home at Bhaberber on Sunday.

Forty-three physicians have died from coronavirus as of June 18, said sources at Bangladesh Medical Association (BMA)

