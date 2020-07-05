Published:  05:59 PM, 05 July 2020

DAE deputy director dies of Covid-19

Md Abul Kasem Azad, deputy director of the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) of Bogura, died of Covid-19 at Mymensingh Medical College Hospital on Sunday morning.
 
Azad breathed his last around 11:15am while undergoing treatment at the hospital, said a condolence message of the Agriculture Ministry.
 
He has left behind his wife, two sons and a host of well-wishers to mourn his death.
 
Meanwhile, Agriculture Minister Abdur Razzaque and Secretary Md Nasiruzzaman expressed their deep shock over death of the deputy director.
 
In a condolence message, they prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.


