Ex-Health Services DG AKM Nurul Anwar dies of Covid-19









Professor Dr. AKM Nurul Anwar, former DG of Directorate General of Health Services(DGHS) and a renowned physician of Pharmacology, died of Covid-19 on Sunday noon.

He breathed his last at Anwar Khan Modern Medical College Hospital in the capital around 12:30 pm, said Dr Ehtesham Choudhury, secretary of Bangladesh Medical Association (BMA).

Prof Anwar was made the Director of Medical Education & Health Manpower Development in 1993 and became the Director General of DGHS in 1996.

After retirement, he joined Ibrahim Medical College (IMC) as the first Vice Principal of the College in 2001 and Head of the Department of Pharmacology. In 2006 he became Principal of the College under whose leadership the college attained new heights.

With the death of Prof Dr Anwar, the number of total deaths of doctors from Covid-19 rose to 62, said the BMA secretary.

