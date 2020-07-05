One held with 345 bottles of Phensidyl





Police arrested an alleged drug peddler with 345 bottles of Phensidyl from Baroiura village under Noagaon Union Parishad of Sarail Upazila in Brhammabria. The arrestee is Akter Hossain (45), son of Abdul Ahad of Baroiura village in the upazila.





Police sources said, acting on a tip-off, at the directive from Police Super, a team led by Sarail Police Station Officer-in-Charge AMM Namur Ahmed along with Inspector (Investigation) Md Shafiqul Islam, SI Gautam Chandra Dey, SI Shahadat Hossain and ASI Md Alauddin raided the house of Akter Hossain in wee hours on Sunday and arrested him with 345 bottles of Phensidyl.







When the report was being written, preparations were going on to file a case against ‘drug peddler’ Akter Hossain, police sources said.OC Nazmul Ahmed said, “We are sincerely working to protect the young generation from deadly addiction to drugs.” Special raids are being carried out to nab gamblers, drug dealers and criminals in the upazila, he added.