Coronavirus recession could become a depression





As the shroud of crisis had started to lift at the center of the coronavirus epidemic in China, Beijing launched a powerful campaign to project an image of global leadership while the United States and countries across Asia, Europe, and the Middle East have taken on water.







During a call with the Italian foreign minister last month, the Chinese foreign minister had expressed his hope that their joint fight against the outbreak would catalyze a Silk Road of health care, alluding to the hallmark economic Belt and Road Initiative of President Xi Jinping. Chinese diplomats have proselytized the deft handling of the outbreak by Beijing.







It may have stood the test of time for more than two centuries, but seeing how things are panning out in the wake of COVID-19, the old saying about ‘adversity making strange bedfellows’ no longer seems to hold good. Resultantly, even though various international bodies and health organisations are calling upon the global community forconcerted action and world leaders are also waxing eloquent on their commitment in jointly tackling the worst pandemic in living memory, international cooperation on this account is conspicuous by its absence.







Even though the debate on who’s responsible for the COVID-19 outbreak is immaterial at this stage, but yet the blame game between Washington and Beijing continues unabated. While speaking to Chinese official Yang Jiechi on phone, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reportedly stressed that this is not the time to spread disinformation and outlandish rumours, but rather a time for all nations to come together to fight this common threat.





As the novel coronavirus known as Covid- 19 spreads rapidly across the world, we now face another dimension of the globalisation and its discontents argument. A pandemic-induced paranoia could be globalised very quickly, with a host of haunting repercussions. Cultural norms such as shaking hands and hugging as a form of greeting are changing, since they are now considered a conduit for human-to-human transmission of the coronavirus.







Over a dozen countries have closed their schools amid the global public health emergency, according to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation. As a result, over 300 million children around the world are stuck at home. The empty airports in New York, London, and other metropolises around the world have become anti- icons of our world, which is suddenly finding itself unprepared to contain a plague.







Holy sites like the Kaaba in Mecca and the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem are suddenly empty, provoking many to express discomfort at having to mull over the mysterious intersection of faith and science.The COVID-19 virus is known to spread through tiny droplets ejected by affected people when they sneeze.





Anyone contact with such droplets by inhaling the aerosolised air within close proximity of an infected person or shaking hands with such a person or even touching a surface such as chairs, tables or basins, where such tiny droplets might have settled down. In view of this, any crowded place such as classrooms, movie theatres, conferences, train stations, airports, restaurants, places of worship and shopping malls are highly susceptible to becoming purveyors of this nano-organism that can be quite lethal for older people.





Coronavirus infection can bring about a major national catastrophe, which we do not want in any way. That is why we have to take maximum precautions and preparation from now. The government is aware of this. People of Bangladesh were advised to avoid travelling abroad. At the airport, arrangements have been made for health check-ups and filling health forms for all the arriving passengers.