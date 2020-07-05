Coronavirus recession could become a depression

It is necessary to take all kinds of preparations, including detecting coronavirus in hospitals. Initiatives to raise public awareness must be strengthened. Everyone has to be careful. Anyone showing signs of a coronavirus infection should be taken to a hospital, clinics or health centres immediately. Besides government initiatives, every individual, family and institution must be aware and careful in order to deal with the risk of coronavirus.
Such coordinated global actions would have put the global economy on a more inclusive and sustainable path, more capable of handling a global pandemic and its economic and social consequences. Instead, the global economy has been artificially kept afloat with unconventional monetary policies which contributed to many undesirable side-effects.The coronavirus pandemic seems to have finally forced governments around the world to ditch their obsession (at least for the moment) with delivering budget surplus.
As stock markets tumble, stimulus measures, worth billions of dollars, are announced to boost investor confidence and consumer spending to keep economies running. Even though some individuals and businesses may face cash-flow problem, this is not a liquidity crisis. It is primarily a supply shock to the global production or 'value' chains due to factories shut down to limit the spread of the virus in China, which accounts for close to 30% of global manufacturing.
However, this massive supply shock is spilling into demand shocks as people are unable to go to work, earn and spend. Significantly, in an over-financialised world, stock markets dominate as a source of wealth, making economies hostage to the investor sentiment. Therefore, sharp stock market declines worsen the negative wealth effect, further reducing aggregate demand.
Therefore, if the pandemic persists and supply chain disruptions become widespread with countries 'lockdown', the stimulus package may exacerbate the dynamics of negative supply-demand spill-overs. This can result in rising inflation and unemployment or 'stagflation'. The risk of a deep global stagflation, worse than the one in the 1970s, is quite high, especially when governments are acting alone.
Developing countries, with limited capabilities, are particularly vulnerable as their economies have become more dependent on international trade and finance and investment after decades of economic liberalisation, openness and government capacity erosion. Certainly US$15 million from the UN's Central Emergency Response Fund will help vulnerable countries battle the spread of the COVID-19.
The IMF and the World Bank have announced emergency support packages. But most of the money from the IMF and the World Bank are loans, often attached with conditions favouring their most influential shareholders. The UN Secretary-General's call for a Global Green New Deal to simultaneously stimulate recovery, address the climate crisis and reverse growing inequality.
Let us not waste this one. Therefore, the stimulus packages should be carefully designed to rebuild the social protection and national health systems. It is well known that "universal systems find it easier to mobilise resources and adapt rules and practices than fragmented, private ones that have to worry about who pays whom and who is liable for what", as recently highlighted in the Economist.