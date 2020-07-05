SP Alamgir Hossain accorded farewell





Mohammad Alamgir Hossain, who has recently been promoted to superintendent of police (SP) from additional SP, was accorded a farewell by Brahmanbaria district administration on Sunday.







Chaired by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Hayat-Ud-Dowla Khan, the farewell ceremony held at the conference room of district administration maintaining health rules due to COVID-19 was addressed by Police Super Anisur Rahman, District Awami League General Secretary Al Mamoon Sarker.







The outgoing Additional SP Alamgir Hossain expressed gratitude and conveyed thanks to the DC, SP, political leaders and local journalists for providing assistance while performing his duties in Brahmanbaria.





He sought prayers for his future career. In his speech, DC Hayat-Ud-Dowla Khan profusely praised Mohammad Alamgir Hossain and wished him a better future.







Later, a crest was given to Alamgir Hossain on behalf of the district administration.

Leave Your Comments