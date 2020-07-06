Navy provides fridges and ACs for corona wards in CMH

Bangladesh Navy handed over 20 fridges and 20 ACs to Combined Military Hospital (CMH) for corona wards on Sunday. -ISPR



Bangladesh Navy provided 20 fridges and 20 air conditioners (ACs) to the coronavirus wards of Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Dhaka on Sunday.Commodore M Matiur Rahman handed over these fridges and ACs to CMH authority on behalf of Bangladesh Navy.





Doctors, nurses and health workers of CMH have been working with the best of their efforts for the medical treatment of coronavirus patients.Bangladesh Navy has provided personal protection equipment (PPE), masks, gloves, metal detectors, polybags and other necessary things to different hospitals of Dhaka city.

