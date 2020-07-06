Chinese expansion policy counts heavy costing on its economy





Some people of Ahmedabad , a crowded western Indian city, suddenly hurled their Chinese television sets down their veranda to express their repulsion against China as soon as the news came from Himalayan Galwan Valley that at least 20 Indian soldiers were slain by People’s Liberation Army( PLA) of China at Ladakh, an icy borderlands, last week.







Same kinds of protests are also seen at different parts of Indian city including Delhi where number of people is seen to burn the effigy of Chinese President Xi Jinping along with his imported goods. This happened due to the swift and sudden incursion by PLA at Indian territory on which these two countries fought in 1962 that follows an unpleasant defeat to India.







For that, does Mr. Jinping mind for this mass aversion from Indian side? The answer is certainly positive. There are some obvious reasons to have a crease on his forehead. According to Indian State-backed investment data India is the seventh largest export destination for Chinese goods. To remember, China is heading second-biggest economy with a GDP of about $ 13.6 trillion in the world and first in Asia and India on the other hand stands 3 at $ 2.7 trillion.





From Hong Kong to Himalayas Jinping is forcibly playing a deadly hegemonic game in order to establish unilateral dominance. A quasi-military form of political ideology with a flavor of communism makes this country peevish. Many political analysts say the behavior of China is now very similar to that Germany prior to First World War.







Chris Patten, British governor of Hong Kong and Chancellor of the University of Oxford writes, “China’s recent behavior – bullying, lying, and violating treaties – was similar to that of Germany prior to World War I,”( Jun 25, 2020, Project Syndicate). Again, China has increased its military threats against Taiwan and Bhutan, the most peaceful country in the world.







As a result, this country faces multifaceted economic and diplomatic blockade in the near future. Chris Patten further writes, “China has maintained its policy of economic extortion, issuing mafia-style threats to international companies to accept its own narrative of current and past events as the price of doing business”.





Meanwhile, India decides to impose serious restriction on 370 imported Chinese products following this tension escalated from 15 Jun. In 2014 China is inked 12 pacts with India to invest $ 20 billion for over five years to boost economic ties with India. This pact had been signed between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping at Hyderabad House on September, 18, 2014.







Currently, these two countries share more than $660 billion trading partnership in which India exports 120.3 billion and imports 540 billion during 2018. “At least 70% of India’s drug intermediary needs are fulfilled by China,” Sudarshan Jain, president of the Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance, told the BBC.







Indian trade and business are hugely depended on Chinese import. Computers, Broadcasting equipment, telephone, integrated circuits, knit wear, video displays, furniture, vehicle parts, with large number of machinery accessories are imported by India every day.





Soon after Indian market is opened for foreign intrusion the flow of economy has been drastically interlocked with global trends. It was once an imagination after Indian independence in 1947. It sounds like a myth now that Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi didn’t approve to import a single blade from foreign countries.







Understandably, this impact will be obviously two-sided. The Indian Express has also put an impartial analysis about the trade ban from Indian part. It says that this trade row will hurt India more than China.







It is argued that Chinese products are cheaper than any other products in the market that becomes very user-friendly particularly to the poor. As a result, it shows that banning Chinese goods will hurt the poor most. Many products imported from India will also be banned in China as retaliation, it is anticipated. “





The point is that if India and China stop trading then—on the face of it, China would lose only 3 percent of its exports and less than 1 percent of its imports, while India will lose 5 percent of its exports and 14 percent imports.” Indian Express calculates.







Now, truly this scenario makes India changed quickly and India is having one of fastest economic growth in the world. With the advent of the crisis a widespread opinion has been stretching across India that is “boycotting China”. But China scornfully disregards the ensuing threat looming large over its economy.







But, again, China is passing a very uncomfortable economic jolt from USA following devastation diplomatic ties with this country. Due to “unfair trade practices” of China President Donald Trump slashed trade relationship with China with unprecedented decision since 2018.







China is facing bitter trade battle from its counterpart as US has imposed huge duty on Chinese products. The US has imposed $360 bn of Chinese goods and China as a retaliated with tariffs on 110 bn of US goods. Obviously, China has many reasons to be aghast at this shocking trade imposition.







Furthermore, US is blaming China to spread COVID-19 by hiding the actual information it faces since December last. Donald Trump has warned China to face its dire consequence because US is the country only in the world pays the price heavily with loss of more than one lakh lives.





Now, what is likely to be policy of China that makes it aggressive? China had a long history of usurpation. It is absolutely a closed society where there is no democratic norms as well as individual practices within society. The state is run by absolute decision of CPC; as a result, president of China never faces domestic pressure.





State oligarchy with economic solvency appeases its population. Territorial expansion and creating an alarmed atmosphere is a strategy that is followed by China for long time. Possibly this sort of aggressive mood may alleviate its diplomatic burden created due to the tension with US.







India on the hand had a tremendous pressure within and outside as Narendra Modi plays a very defensive role with his counterpart. His best opponent Indian National Congress doesn’t concede the policy taken by Modi with the neighbors. Modi has to consider his internal politics too unlike Jinping.







His defending attitude is due to her military strength. Alternative to China, India lags far behind and the experience it has had from China is unconvincing. However, these two countries are highly populous and having nuclear power. As a result, any sort of war between these two countries is absolutely risky. All great wars in history have been started due to the principle of prestige game.





The writer is a Professor, Department of Philosophy,

Jagannath University, Dhaka







