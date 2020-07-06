Commercialization and mechanization of livestock industry through exporting of meat, eggs, milk





Under efficient management and direction of the agro-friendly government, Bangladesh is not only self-sufficient in paddy production but also ranks third in the world in rice production now after China and India. Apart from food security, the country ranks 3rd in the world in the production of vegetables for the security of nutrition of country’s people and overall ranks 10th in fruits production.





We are also at the forefront of producing much needed protein or meat for the human body. Bangladesh ranks 5th in the world in fish production and the country's fish production amount is 42 lakh 72 thousand metric tons which is more than our demand. Another emerging and important factory for meat production in the country is the Department of Livestock Services.





Animal meat enhances human physical growth, digestion and immunity which plays a vital role in building up a healthy and strong nation. Animal meat means meat, eggs, milk and fish. Therefore, the Department of Livestock Services (DLS) has been making the biggest contribution to meet the demand of protein for human.





In the 2018-19 fiscal year, the DLS contribution to the national GDP was 3.46 percent and the contribution of livestock sector to the agricultural GDP was 13.47 percent. In the 2017-18 fiscal year, the export income of raw and processed goods produced by the livestock sector was about Tk 4483.77 crore.







About 20 percent of the country's population is directly and 50 percent indirectly dependent on livestock sector. For the fiscal year 2020-21, the allocation of the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock in the national budget is Tk 3,193 crore while the allocation of agriculture sector is 15,442 crore.







The livestock sector has been playing a huge role in achieving the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals by eliminating unemployment, empowering women and creating new jobs.After independence, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman started the journey of development of cattle breeding through artificial insemination in 1973.







He gave utmost importance to agriculture in the national budget. He believed that this country would one day become self-sufficient in milk, egg and meat production.His thoughts of 46 years ago have become a reality today. Today the meat production in the country is 65 lakh 14 thousand metric tons which is more than the demand.







The egg production is 1711 crore and milk production is 99 lakh 23 thousand metric tons. There is a little deficit in producing milk and eggs but the production of these two products is much more than the daily demand because a good number of people of the country do not eat milk and eggs or food made of them for their physical problems.





For a long time, the country's broiler chicken farmers have not been getting a fair price as they have been producing more chickens than the market demand. Layer farmers are forced to sell their eggs at production cost. Many dairy farmers protested by pouring milk on the streets in anger as they could not sell milk at times. The main reason for this is that the production of the product is more than the demand.





Now, we have to find a market outside the country to export of all these extra-produced animal protein- eggs, milk and meat. In the future, animal products can be a huge export sector like our garment industry because there is now a huge demand for animal meat in the world market. If we can export meat, eggs and milk, the production of this industry will increase tremendously and a large number of unemployed youth can join this industry and create new jobs.





Bangladesh's livestock sector needs to be transformed into an industry through commercialization. This will increase the versatile production of milk, eggs and meat. This will benefit our farmers. Milk worth of 57 crore taka is being wasted every day due to not being able to use it properly. The contribution of poultry industry is after the garment industry in the country. 22 million people of the country are directly involved in this industry.







Due to lack of market demand and diversified use of poultry meat, farmers are facing daily losses which if they cannot resolve the issue quickly, they will turn away from the industry. Therefore, I think the government needs to create a market in the outside the country soon. This will create many private institutions through which employment will be created for the people of the country.





The livestock sector is making a huge contribution to the national economy today. I believe that if we can increase the allocation in livestock sector like the agriculture sector, it will make a huge contribution to the national economy.





Today, every sub-sector of agriculture in the world is touched by advanced technology. Everything is being mechanized. It saves both time and money. Therefore, in the competitive market, all the modern equipment’s have to be distributed among the farmers of our country and their use has to be increased.







Dairy, poultry, cattle farmers and fish cultivators will be provided with all modern equipment’s including milking machines, grass cutting machines, tractors, milk cans, hay cutting machines, milk cream separators and pasteurization plants. Each farm will be an institution.





In my view, in order to modernize the livestock sector, we have to focus on some issues. These are: Mechanization of livestock (modern machinery) is demand of the time because the availability of workers has become difficult.







Workers are less interested in working on the farm because it is relatively harder to other work. At the same time, the fully dependent farms are not able to meet the expenses financially. In this case, mechanization of farms will reduce the labor crisis as well as benefit the farms financially.







In this regard, the government has to stand by the farmers with the same incentives as in the agricultural sector. Need to do animal identification and recording system. Need to make strong livestock policies or laws. Animal insurance needs to be arranged so that our marginal farmers are benefited.





It is necessary to increase the quality of improved and hybrid breeds without increasing the number of common animals and in addition to research, it is necessary to bring in newly developed improved and hybrid breeds of cattle from abroad if necessary.The prices of products have to be fixed by the government like other developed countries and the number of middlemen has to be reduced to make it easily accessible to the consumers.





In order to make all these works permanent, it is necessary to set up a livestock marketing department under the Department of Livestock Services. This will ensure a lasting solution to the problem of marketing of products of the farmers as well as pave the way for the farmers to get a fair price for their products.





In Bangladesh, agricultural land is going to non-agricultural sector at the rate of 1 percent annually. The opportunity to increase the amount of land under cultivation is shrinking day by day. Since then, there is still a huge potential to increase livestock production.







Every family of rural areas has unlimited opportunities to raise broilers, layers, cows, goats, sheep and dairies. If eggs, milk and meat can be exported from the country, new farms will be built quickly and new jobs will be created through it.







Then, we can make Bangladesh a developed country in 2041 for which our honorable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina dreams for. The Department of Livestock Services under the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock continues to play an important role in producing animal meat in the country.







We hope that the animal meat produced in the country will be able to make a healthy and meritorious nation desired by the Prime Minister. We will be able to increase the living standard of hard-working farmers of the country by exporting the animal meat commercially.





The writer is a, Project Director, Department of Livestock Services, Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock.





