The day which brought the light of hope for Naorth Bengal in 1953





Today is the 67th anniversary of Rajshahi University. The recommendation for establishment of Rajshahi University was made by the Sadler Commission formed by the Calcutta University in 1917 to conduct a feasibility study for a university for the students of the northern and southern regions of Bengal. The report of the Commission was shelved for long.







One of the Major patron of the university was MrMadarBaksh, when he was the then Member of parliament together with DrItratHossainJuberi started planning of the university and demanded its establishment to government. In 15 November 1950 an influential committee of 64 members was formed to demand the establishment of the university.







Afterwards in 1951,the then chief minister Nurul Amin visited Rajshahi and promised to fulfill the desire of setting up a university but later on in lieu to different conspiracy against it the endeavor stopped which aroused indignation amongst the public.







Observing that in the month of September 1951 in Rajshahi Eidgah Maidan a gathering was held by the members of North Bengal Muslim League MLAs for convincing the government in favor of university and there Madar Baksh declared, ‘‘if the university is not established in Rajshahi than we would declare North Bengal as an interdependent province’’.







The statement gained popularity amongst the city dwellers and in consequence the government was succumbed to set upa university. On 31 March 1953 on 7th budget session the Rajshahi University Act 1953 was passed, which was published through a gazette notification on 16 June 1953.





The Governor of East Bengal was the chancellor and Dr Itrat Hossain Juberi, the Principal of Rajshahi College, was appointed as the first vice-chancellor of the university.





All intermediate and degree colleges and also the colleges of vocational and technical education of Rajshahi and Khulna divisions were affiliated to the newly established university till National University was established in 1992.





In the beginning the university was scattered in different parts of city. The first administrative office of the university was set up at the local circuit house. Later the office was shifted to Barakuthi.







The office of the inspector of colleges was set up at the Matridham and a part of the house of a local ZamindarKunja Mohan Maitra was used as the office of the Controller of Examinations. The BB Hindu Academy accommodated the library, teachers' lounge and the Medical Centre of the university.





The academic programs of the university commenced from 1953-54 session with post-graduate courses in Philosophy, History, Bengali, English and Mathematics. Initially the University had only post-graduate courses. Honours courses in the university were introduced in 1962. In 1953, there were only two faculties, Arts and Law with 7 departments.





The classes were held in the Rajshahi College building in evening shift. The first teachers of the university were the senior professors of Rajshahi College. Some hostels were developed at different locations of the Rajshahi town.At the beginning in 1954, the university had only 156 students including 5 girls.





The present campus of the university is at Matihar on 298.2 hectares of land acquired for the purpose and the construction of new buildings and structures started in 1958. A master plan for the campus was designed by a foreign architect John A Zomanec.







The construction of the first phase to accommodate all offices and academic units was completed in 1964.The transport pool of the university launched in 1967 has a fleet of vehicles for transporting students, teachers and staffs staying outside the campus.





Rajshahi University has a great role in all major historical movements of the country. The Pakistan army during the mass movement in 1969 killed Dr Mohammad Shamsuzzoha, a professor of Chemistry and the proctor of the university. During the War of Liberation they killed three other teachers namely Habibur Rahman of Mathematics, Mir Abdul Quaiyum of Psychology and Sukhranjan Samaddar of Linguistics, 15 non-teacher employees and 9 students of the university.







In the year 1967 a Shahid Minar was built by RUCSU but it was demolished by Pakistan army in 1971.In the year 1972 Bangabandhu Sheikh MujiburRahman set up the foundation of the Shahid Minar of Rajshahi University and inaugurated by Prime Minister M Monsur Ali in 1975.A number of sculpture stands tall in the campus commemorating the great struggle for our independence.





The name of the university is associated with many famous researchers and academicians who worked here in different capacities. Some of such people are Dr Muhammad Shahidullah, Dr Muhammad EnamulHaq, Dr AR Mallick and Dr Abdul Karim. The university offered honorary DLit to the French philosopher Andre Malraux in 1973.





The university is now governed by the Rajshahi University Act 1973.Father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman accorded full autonomy to the university through this act. According to the act, the President of Bangladesh is its Chancellor and the activities of the university are regulated by the senate, syndicate, academic council, finance committee and other statutory bodies.







It is a matter of great hope that in 2019 Scimago Institutions Ranking Rajshahi University was ranked as top university in research in Bangladesh. The teachers, students, alumnus do hope that in the coming year Rajshahi University will continue to play its part in research and education as well as will be able to assimilate the need of the people of this country as it did in the past and continue to break all the formidable barriers towards the development of knowledge and the country.





The writer is an Assistant Professor, Department of Law, University of Rajshahi.





