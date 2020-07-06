'Social media that is meant to connect people divides them'

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt took to social media to express her gratitude to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for inviting her to be a member. In the same message, Alia claimed that social media divides people. "





I thank The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for inviting me to be a member of the Academy. I feel at once honored and humbled." She said, "There is also a deep satisfaction in seeing that the voice of Indian cinema is finding a very well deserved platform on the world stage.







Every year, more actors, filmmakers and technicians from India are recognized by the Academy and Indian cinema continues to reach the hearts and homes of people all over the world. I truly believe that cinema, like water, find its level.







And, like water, it knows no race, class, border or geography and flows freely. It takes everything in its course: audiences who passionately love or hate it, critics who dissect it, and students who immerse themselves in it. Our opinions about films maybe divided, but cinema as a whole is a powerful binding and unifying force."



