After the announcement of his first production venture 'Iti: Can You Solve Your Own Murder', VivekOberoi is now ready to work on his second horror-thriller film named 'Rosie: The Saffron Chapter'.







He announced this news through his Instagram profile where he assured to cast genuine talent without any partiality alongside lead actors. He shared the first poster of this new horror-thriller movie presented by Mandira Entertainment and Oberoi Mega Entertainment.







