Duffy writes letter to Netflix to remove '365 days'



Singer Duffy has written a letter to Netflix CEO Reed Hastings accusing him of popularizing a movie that glorifies sex trafficking, and kidnapping rape.The Welsh singer, Duffy, now 36, calls on her own brutal experiences of alleged kidnap and rape while criticizing the movie.





Duffy writes in her memorandum that "grieves me that Netflix provides a platform for such 'cinema,' that eroticizes kidnapping and distorts sexual violence and trafficking as a 'sexy' movie," according to reports by Deadline Duffy continued in her letter saying, "We all know Netfglamorizing host material glamorizing pedophilia, racism, homophobia, genocide, or any other crimes against humanity."





The movie has been critically reviewed after its release in the streaming platform.The film follows a young Polish woman who is imprisoned by a Sicilian mafia. Duffy went on to slam the viewers for their indifference to the message the movie tries to depict. Saying, "





This should not be anyone's idea of entertainment, nor should it be described as such." Her statement comes in the wake of a petition to remove the movie from Netflix.







