Nazrul song in Oyshee's voice



Fatima Tuz Zahra Oyshee is a popular singer of present time. During childhood in Noakhali, when Oyshee learnt classical and Nazrul songs from Ustad Hafiz UddinBahar and other songs from Md Sharif everybody was informed about her melodious voice.







When she was student of Class-X, she rendered own composed song titled 'Jonmodin Bangabandhur Jonmodin' on the occasion of Bangabandhu Sheikh MujiburRahman's birthday. The song was released on her YouTube channel, Oyshee Express. She believes music-lovers enjoyed the song.





Oyshee is popularly known as a folk singer to all. For the first time, she rendered a Nazrul song under homely arrangement. Written by KaziNazrul Islam Oyshee rendered the song titled Kotha Kou KouKotha under own composition.







After rendering the song, she uploaded it on her Facebook page on July 1 night. After releasing the song on Facebook, she is getting positive response from the viewers. Basically SantoshSengupta rendered this song. It was broadcasted on Betar's program 'GeetichitroAtonurDeshe' in 1940.





While talking about the song Oyshee said, "During lockdown I took part in an online course on Nazrul song organised by Indira Gandhi Cultural Centre. I have learnt the song from respected SujitMostafa Sir. I got inspiration from him to render the song. It is a modern phase song of KaziNazrul Islam. After releasing, I am getting huge response for the song. In fact, in live shows, I get request to render folk songs.







But in live musical shows of morning, I try to render Tagore and Nazrul songs. From childhood I was well coped up with rendering different types of songs. I couldn't expect to get such response for the Nazrul song. I am really impressed."





Meanwhile, from CMV Oyshee's three songs of Oyshee Express-2 titled 'MonerKhobor', 'Dom Dao' and 'HridoyerProsadhon' have been released. Last one is her favorite song, according to Oyshee. Minar Mahmud wrote lyrics of the song while ShahriarAlam Marcel composed its music. Her other songs - Akash, KhunjeFiri and GhomtaPoraGaan will be released soon.







Therefore, on Anupam's YouTube channel, Oyshee's song titled 'Koiona Go' will also be released.Now Oyshee is a final year student at MH Samorita Medical College and Hospital. During lockdown, she released her own rendered song titled 'Ki Kore Bolo EtoBhalobasa' on own YouTube channel, she added.







Leave Your Comments