Manosh's four decades in acting



Noted actor of the country's drama arena ManoshBandyopadhyay has already crossed four decades of his acting career. In his long time career, he worked in many popular TV and theatre plays, films and TVCs.





Hailed from Jhiltuli of Faridpur, Manosh, son of Noni and SantonaBandyopadhyay, started his acting career through SuniyomNattyachakro. Under the banner of this theatre group, he first acted in play 'SajanoBagan' under BiplobBala's direction.







He was attached with this group for five years. Later coming to Dhaka he acted against TaranaHalim in Kha Ma Harun produced TV play titled 'SanaiNoi'. After watching him on the screen in that TV play, many viewers thought he was singer Kumar Bishwajit.





Then Manosh came into limelight to act in Al Mansur produced TV play 'LailyMajnu'. He played the role of Majnu while late film actress Diti acted in role of Laily in that play. After working in this play, Manosh got so much popularity that director IbneMizan made his film 'Punormilon' to cast him against Nuton.





Manosh also got popularity to work in Zia Ansari produced play 'Protishruti', Barkatullah produced serial 'DhakayeThaki', Sheikh RiazuddinBadshah produced play 'Tong Ghor', etc. He also got appreciation for acting in Narayan GhoshMita's film 'Saheb', Khan AtaurRahman's'HisabNikash', DelwarJahanJhontu's'BhaiyerAdor', MotinRahman's'Mon Manena', among others.





In the beginning of his acting career, Manosh came into discussion to perform as model in TVCs of Anwar Shirting Suiting and Robin Blue. He professionally started acting in 1978-79 through film 'SanaiGhor'.





Manosh completed Honors and Masters from Public Administration from University of Dhaka. He was residential student of Mohsin Hall. His nick name is Sontu. He informed that recently he worked in two new TVCs. In TVC of Pran Chutney, directed by Polash, Orsha performed with him as his daughter. His performed another TVC of Robi also got appreciation from the viewers.





While talking about passing four decades in media Manoshsaid, "It is really a great luck for me to get viewers' appreciation in my four decades long career in media. I always got their love. Without acting I didn't engage with other.





It is really shocking that actors get their values after death not before death. I am actor - it is my pride."Manosh also said that he is father of Protik and Rodela. Film actors Subrata and ArunaBiswas are his two best friends. Late Syed Ahsan Ali Sydney and Nazma Anwar are his favourite TV actors.



Leave Your Comments