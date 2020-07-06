4th Sylhet Film Festival to kick off on Sunday



The fourth edition of Sylhet Film Festival will kick off on Sunday (5 July 2020) with a motive to encourage independent filmmaking.The festival will be a ten days long event and will end on 15 July.





Sylhet Agricultural University Film Society (SAUFS) organizes 'Sylhet Film Festival' since 2017. To avoid the potential spreading of COVID-19 and to maintain social distance they will host this fourth edition of the festival virtually.





Professor Dr. Md. MatiarRahmanHowlader, the vice chancellor of Sylhet Agricultural University (SAU), Bangladeshi prominent filmmaker Morshedul Islam and director of the Students Counseling and Guidance professor Dr. MithuChowdhury will take part in the inauguration ceremony on Sunday 7 pm.In this edition, 109 officially selected films will be screened out of 3061 submitted short films from 112 participating countries.



