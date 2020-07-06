Nabila in Eid drama 'Sedin Brishti Eshechhilo'



Popular face of the small screen Nabila Islam has returned to acting on June 27 after lockdown. She has been engaged now with shooting of Eid serial and faction play. This time she is going to work in an Eid drama which story was liked by her. Title of the play is 'SedinBrishtiEshechhilo', which story revolves with mother and daughter. FariaHossain wrote story of the drama.





Nabila informed that she has already got script of the drama. She has liked script of the drama. Though shooting of the drama yet not started, so she did not say anything about details of it. But she has become more emotional to read script of the drama.







For this reason, she is taking necessary preparation in this regard before taking part in the shooting. Coronavirus winner noted play director EmdadulHaque Khan will give direction of the play. He will maintain social distance and hygiene while giving direction of the drama which will be made to telecast in any TV channel in Eid, director EmdadulHaque Khan said.







While talking about working during Corona Nabila Islam said, "I am working in TVC and TV drama with fears. Everybody who is working this time they are trying their level best to maintain social distance and hygiene. As acting is my profession so, I have to work maintaining everything this time.







For the first time, I am going to work under EmdadBhai's direction. I earlier worked under FariaApa written stories. I like her written stories. Shooting of 'SedinBrishtiEshechhilo' will be held at a shooting house in the capital's Uttara area on July 12 and 13. I hope this drama will be one of my best works in Eid-ul-Azha."







Recently Nabila performed as model in TVC of Banglalink directed by Shoraf Ahmed Jibon, which is being aired in different TV channels now. Nabila said she is getting response for this work. She has already finished shooting AdibashiMizan's serial 'Achhor', and two factions' plays 'Verification' and 'Kodom Ali Paharadar'.







