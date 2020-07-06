Munni`s defame case against Asif



Singer DinatJahanMunni has filed a defamation case against musician Asif Akbar. Last Thursday, when Munni went to lodge a complaint at the Ramna Cyber Crime Office she was in turn sent to Hatirjheel police station. The singer lodged a written complaint there. The case has been taken in the context of the allegations.





Asif-Munni has three duet albums and the two of them have play backed in about 15 films. Yet why is their relationship so bitter? Why file a case? Munni said, "A person is forced to sue only when their back is against the wall. Asif has been posting indicative statuses about me on Facebook for a few days.





There his fans are making bad comments about me. Senior cyber-crime officials have warned Asif. On the contrary, Asif said, if you can do something then do it. I live in a society with sons and daughters, relatives, if it continues like this then everyone will think that Asif's statement is correct! So I have taken steps."





Asked about the case, Asif Akbar said, "I am always on the path of truth. I can't be stopped by any fear. Apart from that, I did not give any status directly about Munni.







Why did she involve herself? I want to show people what traitors look like. I am ready to answer all questions, I also have solid witnesses. There are also some surprises. No one else will get any opportunity like last time." Earlier, Asif Akbar had to go to jail in a case filed by lyricist ShafiqTuhin and Pritam Ahmed. That case is still ongoing.





