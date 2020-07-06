BCB to give equipment to players for training at home



The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has planned to buy fitness training equipment for the players who don't have the luxury to train at their home, report BSS.







The cricket apex body noticed that while some players have the facilities to do their gym session at their home, some players don't have and even they have no large place at their home to continue their fitness training smoothly.However the board's target is to help the players to keep their fitness at least 80 percent while they understand it is tough to stay fit for 100 percent by training only at home.





"We will be very happy if they could stay fit for at least 80 percent. Moreover the players need not to be 100 percent fit at this moment. When they will do outdoor practice session, they will automatically regain their full fitness. At home you can't do those things which could assure you to be 100 percent fit," BCB chief physican Dr. Devashis Chowdhury said on Sunday.







"So the plan is to how we could help them to do their fitness training properly at home. We are planning to buy some fitness equipment for them," he added.He went on to say: "We noticed while some players have their own facilities and equipment at their home, some other players don't have. So we are planning to give them some equipment, so that they can train smoothly."





Dr. Devashis meanwhile said that they have already prepared the guideline of what the players would have to do when the BCB will allow them to train at the venue.The BCB is keen to resume cricketing activities within this July as they kept the country's eight venues fully prepared. Dr. Devashis Chowdhury informed the medical department is also ready with their plan to help cricket's smooth return to the ground.





