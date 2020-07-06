Shakib happy with Wisden's recognition

Shakib Al Hasan



Bangladesh ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan expressed his gratitude to be on the Wisden's prestigious list as he is rated as the second Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the 21st century in ODI cricket by world famous cricket monthly "Wisden".





"It's an immense honour for me to be on this prestigious list of outstanding cricketers and represent my country. I would like to sincerely thank Wisden for bestowing me with this incredible honour of naming me as the 21st century's 2nd most valuable player in ODI cricket and the 6th most valuable player in Test cricket. Truly humbled." Shakib wrote in his verified facebook page.





Shakib, who has been banned for a year, is also ranked sixth in Tests, but did not get a place in the top 20 in T20 format. Wisden has revealed the list of the most valuable players (MVP) of the modern century in their monthly edition 33, published in July.In a statement on Saturday, State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russell congratulated Shakib for being selected as second most valuable player of the century in ODI cricket by Wisden. "





It's very good news for the countrymen during the deadly Covid-19 situations. It's a very big achievement for us. With this feat, our position in world cricket will further be strongthened and I do hope Shakib will bring more laurel for the country continuing his brilliant form in future," he added.





Wisden has selected the 'Most Valuable Players' (MVP) in a joint study with cricket statistics organisation Cricviz and the MVP selection is decided on the equivalent of how much a player contributed to the match.







Former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff has been named the MVP in ODIs while Muttiah Muralithran achieved the top status in Test cricket. Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan is named MVP in T20 cricket.



Apart from Muralitharan, Shakib is followed by India's Rabindra Jadeja, Australia's Steve Smith, Glenn McGrath and South Africa's Shaun Pollock. The premier all-rounder of the world outnumbered players like Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, ranked as currently best in all three formats of the cricket, to be selected second best in ODI cricket.





The formula invented by Cricviz's data scientist Sam Green, was used to select the MVPs. The formula calculates how much a player has done better or worse than others in a match for a team.







The average is then added after adding points to all the matches played at the pointed time period. However, Wisden Cricket Monthly has said that they have not selected the 'best' players, but have found the most influential cricketers of the time.









