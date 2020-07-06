Ex-DG of health services dies of Covid-19



Professor Dr AKM Nurul Anwar, a former director general of health services, has died from coronavirus infection at 78. former teacher at Chittagong Medical College's pharmacology department passed away at Anwer Khan Modern Hospital in Dhaka on Sunday afternoon, according to Bangladesh Medical Association.





A 1961-62 session student of Dhaka Medical College, Prof Anwar had worked as head of pharmacology department at Ibrahim Medical College and principal of the college. He had also served as an advisor to the BIRDEM General Hospital.





He also taught at the Institute of Post Graduate Medical Research, now Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University.Bangladesh has lost a total of 55 doctors to the COVID-19 outbreak while another seven have died with symptoms so far, BMA said. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases among physicians is 1,725.







