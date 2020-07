Bangladesh Bank (BB) has given a scope to the traders of rawhide to reschedule their loans with a two percent down-payment prior to Eid-ul-Azha.





A BB circular issued on Sunday said, '' On a case-to-case basis, demand and continuous loans or investments with a grace period of one year may be rescheduled for a maximum period of six years and term loans or investments for a maximum period of eight years'' Traders can apply for availing the facility until July 30.



