Trained electricians to improve power service



Nasrul Hamid, State Minister for Power Energy and Mineral Resources has said the demand for electricians is gradually going up because of expanding power consumption across the country. He emphasised the need to make them efficient and conversant in English language through professional training to create an opportunity for them to work abroad in the days to come.





The State Minister said steps have been taken by National Committee to Celebrate the Centenary of birth of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and train up to three thousand electricians in order to make them expert human resources for the expanding power management service sector.







Under the project, 5155 persons have been trained by the power ministry and 3900 persons came to technical certificate distribution launched through a virtual programme. The programme was attended by the State Minister as the chief guest. Expert human resources in power service management will create new avenues to offer improved services to power consumers.





As a result, technical accidents and other unwanted incidents will decrease in the sector, sources said. The virtual programme was attended by Power Division Secretary Dr. Sultan Ahmed, Additional Secretary Maksuda Khatun and Power Cell Director General Mohammad Hossain.





