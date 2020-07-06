'Top priority on agriculture to tackle food crisis'



Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzaque has said, the government took all-out measures by giving utmost priority on agriculture sector to tackle food crisis amid coronavirus situation.







Against the backdrop of the global coronavirus pandemic, farmers have also been facing adverse situation along with rest of the world. To address this, the government is giving various incentives including subsidy with utmost importance to the agriculture sector, said the minister.







The Agriculture Minister made the remarks while inaugurating the online assistance program for marginal farmers affected by Covid-19 by the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) Bangladesh from his official residence on Sunday.Abdur Razzaque said that the ministry has been working relentlessly so that food production could be hiked more to cope with the possible food crisis caused by the coronavirus.



He further said that the ministry's timely decision making and implementation under the direction of the Prime Minister has made it possible to procure more Boro crops than the target even in the midst of the outbreak.Moreover, Aus paddy seeds, Aman paddy seeds and jute seeds have already been distributed among farmers at the field level. Initiatives are being taken to increase production in Aman and Rabi seasons.





