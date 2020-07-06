Health system collapsed: Fakhrul



BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Sunday alleged that people are being deprived of medical services as the country's health sector has collapsed due to corruption by the "government".





"It's unfortunate that the government has completely shattered the health system in Bangladesh through widespread corruption. So, now people are not getting any health services," he said.





The BNP leader came up with the allegation while inaugurating healthcare services of South Surma Nationalist Forum in Sylhet for corona-infected people through a virtual programme.Depicting the 'sordid' condition of hospitals, Fakhrul said people are dying there for lack of oxygen and ventilator and other healthcare facilities.





He said the prices of oxygen cylinder, glove, mask, sanitizer and other corona protective gears and materials are going up usually for lack of government control. "In fact, the government has no initiative to bring the situation under control."





Fakhrul said it was not a very difficult task to control the coronavirus as Vietnam, Cuba, China and New Zealand did it, and successfully contained the transmission of the deadly virus.





He said the government could have encouraged people to maintain social distancing, health hygiene rules and wear masks and do the things needed to be done had it had good will to control the corona outbreak.





He also said they are worried that the virus may transmit further if the government fails to take necessary steps to prevent mass gathering and crowding on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.





Fakhrul said Sylhet has now become a coronavirus hotspot as the virus is spreading badly there.Under the circumstances, he urged the local BNP leaders to come forward with various initiatives for ensuring healthcare for people since the government is 'indifferent' about it.





