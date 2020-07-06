'AmCham Support' launched for farmers



The American Chamber of Commerce in Bangladesh (AmCham) on Sunday launched inaugurated "AmCham Support for the Farmers during COVID -19 Pandemic" program to help the marginal farmers in the current pandemic situation. Considering the safety measures amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the launching program was arranged online - via video conferencing, reports BSS.





Agriculture Minister Dr Muhammad Abdur Razzaque formally inaugurated AmCham's support for marginal farmers at Sirajganj District as the chief guest. Professor Dr Md Habibe Millat, MP, joined the program as special guest. Earl R. Miller, ambassador of the United States of America to Bangladesh and Dr Farook Ahmed, deputy commissioner (DC) of Siraganj were present as guests of honor.







The program was chaired by the AmCham President Syed Ershad Ahmed while Vice President Syed Mohammad Kamal moderated the program and briefed the participants about the project.





Besides online, the event concurrently took place in the DC office of Sirajganj where a number of farmers were present and received the grant during this difficult time. Speaking on the occasion, the agriculture minister said like in other countries of the world, the farmers of Bangladesh are facing adverse situation due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. "





The government has been providing stimulus packages including subsidies in the agriculture sector to face this pandemic," he said, adding that allocation in the agriculture sector in this budget has also been increased. Razzaque said there is a need to boost the food production to face the possible food crisis due to this deadly virus. "





The Ministry of Agriculture has been working to this end relentlessly so that there is no food deficit in the country while there is also no need for importing food. Our goal is that Bangladesh can help others with the surplus food as humanitarian assistance to meet the possible global food crisis after meeting the local demand."





He said due to the farsighted steps and directives of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Boro paddy harvesting has surpassed the target despite the pandemic situation while the Aush paddy seed, Aman paddy seed and jute seed has been distributed among the farmers at the field level. Razzaque extended thanks to AmCham for lending support to the farmers during this period.







US Ambassador to Bangladesh Earl R Miller lauded the various steps taken by the government of Bangladesh to boost food production and in the agriculture sector during this pandemic situation. He said during this COVID crisis, agriculture is the lifeline of the economy for which there is a need to put higher emphasis on the agriculture sector. Miller assured his country's continued support to Bangladesh's food and nutrition program.







AmCham President Syed Ershad Ahmed said the main objectives of this support program is to maintain the income generating activities of the farmers as well as creating linkage with the agriculture related institutions of the government so that the farmers could receive necessary suggestions and supports.He informed that initially, some 1,000 farmers in Sirajganj are getting such support of Taka 2,600 each while this operation will be expanded further later.





The AmCham is following up early instances to support the society and as part of its responsibility, has initiated this scheme to help the pandemic affected marginal farmers and their families to address the immediate economic needs.





AmCham with the generous support of its members and in association with SAJIDA foundation will help 1000 farmers and their families by providing financial resource to invest in agriculture and other sustainable livelihoods with objectives to strengthening income generation through agricultural inputs and integrating marginal farmers into local economies.





A good number of AmCham members including the executive committee members, foreign dignitaries, business leaders, media representatives and other distinguished guests attended the inauguration ceremony.







